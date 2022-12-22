Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 5,250 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.15. 106,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,452,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

