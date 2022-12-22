Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 2,166 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,722. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

