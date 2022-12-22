Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $126.35

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.35 and last traded at $126.98, with a volume of 240295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 465.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

