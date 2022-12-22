Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

SBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.10.

SBH opened at $12.18 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

