Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Hits $4.58

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $20.84 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00027288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

