Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 2,670 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.12% of SLM worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SLM by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 6.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 44.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 295,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Up 1.8 %

SLM stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

