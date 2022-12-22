Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 58,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $273.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

