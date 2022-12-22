Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

