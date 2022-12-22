Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $731,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Realty Income by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

The business also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

