Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,108 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

