Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 728 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $325.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

