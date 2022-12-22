Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $65.07 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.