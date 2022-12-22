Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHN stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $858.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.