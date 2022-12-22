Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.
Schrödinger Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ SDGR opened at $19.28 on Monday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.
Schrödinger Company Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
