Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $19.28 on Monday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 449.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after buying an additional 1,971,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 27.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,042,000 after buying an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 425.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 571,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 462,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $9,631,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

