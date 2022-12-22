Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.