Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,217 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,940. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.