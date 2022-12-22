Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 521,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,353 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.20. 10,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,483. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.