Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.10 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

