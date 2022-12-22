Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHD opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

