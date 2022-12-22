Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.87% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $116,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5,994.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 302,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

