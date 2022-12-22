Scotiabank Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of TRI opened at $112.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $119.93.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

