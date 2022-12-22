Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 424,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,341.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $24,600.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 295.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DNMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.