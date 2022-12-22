Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 51,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 94,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Secom Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.35.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

