Secret One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,971.26 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $17.04 million and $8,971.26 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00197213 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053486 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0049879 USD and is down -19.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,946.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

