Secret Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and $6,957.26 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00115893 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00199700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053486 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0049879 USD and is down -19.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,946.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.