Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.13. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $987.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $623,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 46.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 98,121 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

