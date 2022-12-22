SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,751 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.68. 15,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

