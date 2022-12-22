SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,380 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,811. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

