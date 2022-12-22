SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,844. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $193.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

