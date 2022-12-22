SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,754,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

GD stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.05. 2,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,218. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.38.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

