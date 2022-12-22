SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 169,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.