SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $370,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 552,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

