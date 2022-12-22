SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.53. 28,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447,497. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

