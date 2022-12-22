SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 969 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.89. 37,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

