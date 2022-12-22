SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.5% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.95. 7,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.98 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.