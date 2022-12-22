SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $82,681,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,126. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

