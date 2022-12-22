Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $23.75

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $22.85. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 1,562 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $341.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.64 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 227.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of November 16, 2022, it operated 396 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

