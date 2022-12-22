Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 45,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 71,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

