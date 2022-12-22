Sippican Capital Advisors Invests $216,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $175.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.17.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.