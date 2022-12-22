Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GILD opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

