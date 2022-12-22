SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $98.52. Approximately 771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 221,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.90.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $204,172.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,779,203.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $458,991.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,322,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $204,172.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,779,203.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,106 shares of company stock worth $1,641,767. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

