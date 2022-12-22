Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) CAO Jose Torres Buys 50,000 Shares

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CAO Jose Torres purchased 50,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Skillsoft Price Performance
Shares of SKIL opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
