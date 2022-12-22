Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Director Patrick Kolek Purchases 80,000 Shares

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) Director Patrick Kolek purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skillsoft Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 1,112,068 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 708,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skillsoft Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKIL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

