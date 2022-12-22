Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) were down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

