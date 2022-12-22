Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 0.2%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.00. 22,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 47,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.12). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -11.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 937,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

