Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.37.
Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.