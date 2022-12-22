Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

