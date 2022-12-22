South Shore Capital Advisors Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. AMERISAFE comprises approximately 1.1% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 417.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 378.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.58. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,833. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $4.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

