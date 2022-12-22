SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $47,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

