SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.55. 47,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,539. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

