SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

SPYG traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 39,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

